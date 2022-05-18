COLUMBIA — The Columbia Farmers Market will add a new market each Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. starting May 25.
With approximately 20 vendors signed up to sell, the market will offer fresh produce, meat, farm-fresh eggs, cheeses, honey, flowers and more, according to a news release.
In addition to the newly expanded hours, a Food Truck Roundup will be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, in partnership with Columbia Parks and Recreation.
The new market is set to run every Wednesday between May 25 and Sept. 14 and will feature live music and free children’s activities.
The Saturday market will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
All markets are held at the MU Health Care Pavilion at Columbia's Agriculture Park, 1769 West Ash Street.