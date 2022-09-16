COLUMBIA − The Columbia Farmers Market is asking the community to vote to help keep its title at American Farmland Trust as the No. 1 farmers market in the nation.
CFM received three first place recognitions in the American Farmland Trust's 2021 contest: No. 1 "People's Choice" in the nation, No. 1 in the Midwest region, and No. 1 in Missouri.
With the community's recommendation, CFM can earn national recognition and a $5,000 cash prize to help improve the market for seasons to come. The competition ends on Sept. 19. CFM is currently in second place following Overland Park Farmers Market, in Kansas. CFM is currently about 2,000 votes behind.
According to CFM, the purpose of the contest is to recognize the vital role of farmer's markets. CFM said Columbia's Agriculture Park is a jewel for the community, with the centerpiece being the MU Health Care Pavilion that homes Columbia Farmers Market. The Ag Park is a blueprint for local agriculture across the country and paves the way for farmer's markets to replicate nationwide.
To vote, click here. Voting is open until Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.
If you vote, you can enter to win a "We're kind of a big DILL!" t-shirt from the Columbia Farmers Market.
To enter the t-shirt giveaway:
- Vote for Columbia Farmers Market (If you've already voted, skip steps 1, and complete 2 and 3.)
- After voting, scroll down to the bottom of the voting page and post a review about why you love CFM. Include your full name so CFM can notify you if you're the winner.
- Share the post on Facebook or Instagram. Make sure to tag @columbiafarmersmarket so CFM can see your share! After the competition closes on Sept. 19, CFM will pick 20 winners.