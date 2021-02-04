COLUMBIA- The Columbia Farmers Market is now offering an online ordering program with low contact pickup.
The farmers market did a soft-launch of the program in November to provide consumers an alternative option to in-person shopping at the market. It is now in full swing.
Executive Director at the market, Corrina Smith, said adapting to COVID-19 and the winter months stemmed the launch.
"Going into the winter months we enclose our pavilion and we knew that there would be concerns with customers coming inside," Smith said. "We wanted them to be able to have access to local healthy food during the winter, and that's kind of where this came from."
With this program, consumers can go online and browse products from vendors that choose to participate.
"[It] was just something we saw absolutely necessary for the winter months," she said.
Smith said with enough support from the community, they hope to continue offering this through the spring and summer.
"It's really important for me to be able to offer anybody in our community the opportunity to purchase local, healthy food in whatever manner they feel comfortable shopping," she said.
There over 20 vendors with products available via the online shop.
Stanton Brothers Eggs started selling at the market in 2007 and is now one of those participating vendors.
COO of the business, Dustin Stanton, said the well-being of customers was the biggest reason for their involvement.
"We want to keep everyone safe," Stanton said.
He said this is part of the goal of the market as a whole.
"We have a mission statement at the Columbia Farmers Market and part of that mission statement is to provide a safe and healthy atmosphere for our customers and vendors," he added.
Stanton said they plan to make their products available online every week.
"We value everyone that shops there. We want to make sure that we have a special place too, where they [high-risk customers] can still participate in the local market, but be safe in the process too," he said.
Online shopping is available from 11 a.m. Tuesdays to 6 p.m. Thursdays and can be accessed on the Columbia Farmers Market website. Pickup is available at the One Room Schoolhouse on Saturdays.
Pickup times are based upon the customer's last name:
- 9:30-10 a.m.: A-G
- 10-10:30 a.m.: H-M
- 10:30-11 a.m.: N-T
- 11-11:30 a.m.: U-Z
In-person shopping at the market is also still available, with their winter hours every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. There are COVID-19 protocols in place.
The online platform accepts Visa, Mastercard and Discover. The SNAP/WIC matching program is also available.