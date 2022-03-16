COLUMBIA − The Columbia Farmers Market is expanding, thanks to a $1.3 million investment from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA).
"I was just thrilled to get the notification that we are awarded this," Corrina Smith, executive director of the Columbia Farmers Market, said.
The investment, which is part of the American Rescue Plan, will be used to expand the MU Health Care Pavilion on both the east and west sides of the structure. This will cover the remaining vendor spots at the market. Currently, 40 out of the 98 stalls are covered.
Smith explained that the EDA awarded the grant because of the future creation of jobs the investment will create. The investment is projected to create 88 jobs in the community, according to the EDA.
"This is a hub for commerce," Smith said. "And by expanding the pavilion, we will be able to bring in more vendors and more customers, and then our vendors will be able to hire more people on their farms."
One of those local vendors who will benefit from the expansion is Dustin Stanton, co-founder of Stanton Brothers Eggs and a 15-year vendor at the market. Stanton has been selling eggs at the market since he was a freshman in high school and is now the president of the market's board.
"It's great to see the investment that's poured back into the market which will in turn actually flow throughout our entire community and really all of mid-Missouri," Stanton said.
Both Smith and Stanton expressed how the initial pavilion has helped increase the vendor revenue significantly. With the planned expansion, they think the market will continue to see profits grow.
"What we have seen to date is there has been a rapid increase in vendor sales," Stanton said. "2020 was our [the farmers market] best year with $2.2 million, but we just closed the books and 2021 blew it out of the water, at $3.3 million of vendor sales."
"By being able to sell more products here at the market, and having more customers come, having this comfortable, you know space, where it's covered, vendors, customers, products are protected from the weather... all of these small producers will generate more income," Smith said.
While the market will continue to see immediate growth, Smith thinks the investment will be beneficial toward the market's long-term survival.
"This pavilion and this expansion is to secure this location as a hub for local agriculture for many, many years to come," Smith said.
Along with the investment from the EDA, $320,068 in local funds are being provided by the "friends of the farm," the name for the farmers market's partners.
Smith said they are planning on beginning construction this fall with an estimated completion by spring of 2023. The market will make adjustments accordingly to make room for the construction.
The farmer market is open year round. During the winter season (November through March), it is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.