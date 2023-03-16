COLUMBIA − The Columbia Farmers Market will kick off its 43rd season on Saturday, April 1 with expanded hours from 8 a.m. to noon.
New and returning vendors will bring their fresh produce, meat, farm-fresh eggs, cheeses, honey, flowers, plants, artisan items and more.
The kickoff celebration will feature live music from Tex Carroll, and the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will offer free kids' activities.
In partnership with the Columbia Parks and Recreation, the City of Columbia's TreeKeepers group, the city's Tree Board and the MU Center for Agroforestry, the farmers market will also host its annual Arbor Day tree giveaway at the spring kickoff. The giveaway will begin at 8 a.m. and will last until seedlings are gone. A booth will be located near the entrance of the market.
The expanded hours on Saturdays will last through October. The Columbia Farmers Market is located at the Columbia Agriculture Park, 1769 West Ash Street.