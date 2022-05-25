COLUMBIA − Wednesday evening marks the first of the Columbia Farmers Market new market.
The market will now be every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m., in addition to its usual Saturday hours.
The Wednesday market will be held in the same place as the Saturday market, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, and will feature food trucks on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
The new market is working in conjunction with Columbia Parks and Recreation and will also have live music and children's activities at each Wednesday market.
There will be about 15 to 20 vendors there on Wednesday.
The executive director of the farmers market, Corrina Smith, said the Wednesday market adds another element.
"This market is also the kind of longest and latest in the evening that we've held one, so their expanded hours from 3 to 7 p.m.," Smith said. "The thought is that with the food truck round up and we'll have a number of vendors that will be selling prepared, you know, hot ready to eat food items as well. But it'd be a great opportunity for people to stop by on their way home from work to grab dinner, but also be able to shop with many of our market vendors."
She explained that the market is open on Wednesdays rather than a different day because of harvesting.
"That gives their crops a little more time," Smith said. "You know, you can't if you got to pick everything Friday for the Saturday market, you need to give those crops little more time to kind of continue growing to harvest again for another market."
She also said people who go to the farmers market will be able to use the snap matching program.
"So between two different programs we offer, we can match up to $60 for individuals at both of our markets, so they can do $60 on Saturday and Wednesday," Smith said.
The market will be expanding in the near future, due to funds that have been given to the pavilion by city council.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will be present at the opening of the Wednesday market for a ribbon cutting.