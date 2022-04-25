COLUMBIA — The Columbia chapter of Future Farmers of America won the poultry evaluation event at the 94th Missouri FFA Convention on April 21 and 22. The students will compete at the national competition in Indianapolis this fall.
The poultry teams evaluated, identified and presented their findings on live production hens, ready-to-cook turkeys, processed poultry products, cartons of eggs and broiler parts. Students also took an exam with a multiple-choice section and problem-solving questions about poultry management and production, according to a news release.
Columbia's poultry team was made up of Jack Malone, Gentry Duncan, Hayden Duncan and Emily Zimmerschied. Malone was named top individual at the convention.
Out of 182 participants in Missouri, Gentry placed second, Hayden placed fifth and Zimmerschied placed tenth.
The students will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo from October 26 to 29.