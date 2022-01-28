COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire Chief Andy Woody is leaving the fire department for a new role with Southern Arkansas University.
According to a news release from SAU, Woody will become the director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy (AFTA). Woody was hired by the university to replace current AFTA Director Rachel Nix who plans to retire in March.
The release did not say when Woody would start his new position, however Columbia officials confirmed that his last day with CFD will be Feb. 25.
Woody served CFD as fire chief since December 2019, and was Searcy Fire Chief in Arkansas before coming to Columbia. According to previous Columbia Missourian reporting, he was also an adjunct instructor with the MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute.