COLUMBIA - The fire department responded to Stephens Lake Park after getting a report of a man in the water and not breathing, Thursday evening.
I’m at Stephen’s Lake Park where the Columbia Fire Department just pulled off after responding to a man being unconscious at the swimming area. A firefighter told me the man was still floating in the water when he arrived but what Boone EMS showed up shortly after. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2ungJDhO1r— Rachel Henderson (@rachelh2023) July 1, 2022
According to Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr., the Columbia Fire Department was called to the park at 6:24 p.m.
Crews arrived in just under four minutes and found bystanders performing CPR on the man.
A couple bystanders here after the last fire truck pulled off told me that they were not the ones who pulled him out of the water, but that multiple people dragged the man out once they saw he was floating and appeared to be unconscious. @KOMUnews— Rachel Henderson (@rachelh2023) July 1, 2022
"Fire and EMS crews assumed patient care of the subject and transported him to a local hospital for treatment," Farr said.
Farr said the department didn't have any more specific information about the victim.
The Columbia Fire Department also confirmed that the incident happened at this park beach. He said he cannot confirm whether or not the man drowned but that he is currently at Boone Hospital. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Qh2SfBRLeZ— Rachel Henderson (@rachelh2023) July 1, 2022