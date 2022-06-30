COLUMBIA - The fire department responded to Stephens Lake Park after getting a report of a man in the water and not breathing, Thursday evening.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr., the Columbia Fire Department was called to the park at 6:24 p.m.

Crews arrived in just under four minutes and found bystanders performing CPR on the man.

"Fire and EMS crews assumed patient care of the subject and transported him to a local hospital for treatment," Farr said.

Farr said the department didn't have any more specific information about the victim.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.