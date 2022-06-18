(COLUMBIA, MO) - A Columbia Fire Department firefighter was injured in an overnight residential structure fire early Saturday morning.
At 12:56 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department was called to respond to the 100 block of Lindell Drive.
Fire crews received reports of a fire in a residential structure with people and animals trapped inside.
The first fire crew arrived four minutes later and officials said there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence, along with fire from a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Officials then began an interior fire attack and started search and rescue operations.
Fire crews also said one firefighter was injured as a result of second degree burns from the high heat conditions.
The injured firefighter was then transported to the university hospital burn center, and has since been released from the hospital.
Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.