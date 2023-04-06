COLUMBIA – The MU School of Medicine co-hosted a Narcan use training Thursday, along with the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) department. The training taught medical students how to properly administrate the nasal spray, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
According to Heather Harlan, health educator for PHHS, nationwide, fire departments are eight times more likely to receive an overdose call than a fire call. In Columbia, the fire department’s statistics are around the same number, Harlan said.
Last year’s data shows that 37 people died of opioid overdoses in Columbia. So far this year, Columbia has registered five drug overdose deaths.
Jaxsen Ball, a second-year medical student, lost his brother to an overdose.
“I lost my brother Josh this summer to an opioid overdose, and we didn’t see it coming," Ball said.
To him, this kind of training is a "matter of life and death." He said he believes that with the national opioid crisis, knowing how to assist an individual suffering an overdose or about to suffer one, could mean saving a life.
And Narcan/Naloxone can do just that.
Remembering the circumstances of his brother’s death, Ball wondered, “What if someone was there that day, who not just knew what Naloxone is or Narcan is, but also knew how to use it."
“And that’s how we did this,” he said, explaining his personal reasons to engage in co-hosting Thursday's training. “I realized we didn’t have this in our curriculum.”
An old problem without enough new solutions
Ball is studying to be a psychiatrist, specialized in helping people suffering from substance abuse and dependence.
His most recent research shows that overdoses are the main cause of death for Missouri residents aged between 18 and 44 years.
“If it is the number one killer of people 18 to 44 in our state, why is that not the number issue in Congress? Why isn’t that the number one thing they are talking about? I got to know that, as a future doctor who cares about why people are dying,” Ball said.
Dave Zellner, another PHHS educator who led the lecture section of Thursday’s training, presented addiction and overdose data from several decades.
His presentation included data on different opioids, like Vicodin, Percocet and Oxycontin. He said in the 1980s, most opioids were deemed "safe," and by the 1990s and 2000s, many became dependent on them. In 2016, restrictions to the drugs were tightened and the accessibility lessened, but those dependent turned to other drugs like heroin.
Help, health, and community resources
PHHS started an in-person training program in October 2022. “Save a Life” is designed to not only train anyone who is interested in learning about Narcan, but it also offers the over-the-counter medicine: both for those suffering from substance dependence and to those who would like to have to assist someone, in case they witness an overdose incident.
Through the Engaging Patients in Care Coordination (EPICC) phone line, anyone suffering from drug abuse generated dependence can get advice from drug dependence survivors, people “who have been there,” Harlan said. The number is 800-395-2132.
The next Narcan training is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at Rock Bridge Christian Church, located 301 W. Green Meadows Road.