COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department currently has 19 vacancies in its staff, and it's looking to employ new recruitment tactics with the goal of diversifying the department.
That equates to around six firefighters missing per each of the department's three shifts. The current staff has had to take on extra hours to combat this, which has resulted in lost time with families and fatigue.
"So we've asked those staff members to work upwards of 40,000 hours of overtime in the last couple of years to ensure that we can maintain adequate coverage for our emergency response," Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr said.
His biggest concern, he said, is the fatigue.
"The first three months of this year, we've seen an uptick in the number of structural fire incidents that we've had," Farr said. "So the potential is very real to have exhausted firefighters working on fire trucks, unable to... make adequate emergency response decisions."
The department has also had to become creative when sending vehicles to emergency situations. The normal frontline fire trucks have not had an adequate number of firefighters to operate the vehicles. Now they've gone to smaller rescue vehicles.
"We've been unable to have the first arriving fire engine available to respond to that call. So that shifts the burden and the load to another close by fire truck, which means that the fire has an opportunity to grow," Farr said.
Farr said they do not necessarily know what has caused the decline in applicants. He explained it is possibly because of a lack of recruitment in the past, but emergency services around the country are seeing problems with staffing.
To fill these vacancies, Farr said they have started contacting trade schools, local colleges and civic groups. According to Farr, the department's most recent application process saw the most applicants in the last year and a half.
At the same time, they would like to diversify the department to better reflect the face of the community.
"I believe having a diversified workforce in the fire department may help those kids particularly and young adults, who may never have thought, 'I can have a job in the fire service, I can do this job,'" Farr said.
Farr said he wants younger generations of underserved communities to know that being a firefighter is a sustainable job.
"It would allow children and younger people the opportunity to know if if he can do it, I can do it, because at this current moment, there are portions of our population who don't understand that the fire service is a job. It's a career," Farr said. "It's something that they can utilize to take care of their families and send their kids through school."
Farr said the next application process will open in the upcoming weeks.