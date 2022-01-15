COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 206 E. Burnam Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Crews were advised of a fire in the garage of a residence. The first crew arrived and saw a well-developed fire in the attached garage of the two-story residence, the fire department said.
Working structure fire on E Burnam Rd. Units arrived to a fully involved garage. pic.twitter.com/tSSFCc2gDB— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) January 15, 2022
An interior search for occupants was initiated. Crews also attacked the fire with pre-connected hose lines. The residence was divided into two separate living units.
The fire originated in the garage of unit B. Occupants living in unit A were awakened by the smell of smoke and exited the property prior to fire crews arriving on scene, fire officials said. Those living in unit B were asleep and were removed out of the residence by fire crews.
No injuries were reported from occupants or fire crews. The incident was under control in 20 minutes.