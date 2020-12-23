COLUMBIA — The Columbia Fire Department (CFD) tore apart a wall and extinguished a fire at the Honey Baked Ham Company in Columbia Wednesday evening.
Fire officials said that employees called the fire department with concerns about a wall on the backside of the building which felt warm to the touch. At least five ladder trucks responded to the call.
Out at Honey Baked Ham off of green meadows in Columbia. Can see 5 ladder trucks, as well as some fire Marshall’s. Don’t know what caused the fire yet, but I did see employees grabbing their things and heading out. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ykDoG1JUIA— Ian Russell (@IanRussellTV) December 24, 2020
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they noticed smoke in the suites above the business. Crews tore apart the wall and extinguished the fire.
According to a fire officials, the cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported.
Employees were seen leaving the location when a KOMU 8 reporter arrived at the scene.