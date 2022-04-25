COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a gas leak at the 500 block of Hickman Avenue Monday afternoon. The department says the pipe was hit by a contractor.
A gas main is a term used for a pipe that distributes gas into smaller pipes. Many times they break off into smaller pipes that lead into buildings.
The hit gas main is a result of an ongoing city construction project happening at 6th Street and Hickman Avenue.
A gas main was hit by a contractor on Hickman Avenue today. Just around the corner hundreds of Jefferson Middle School students were seen being evacuated by faculty. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/FOM7mGLnum— Sean MacKinnon (@SeanMacKinnonTV) April 25, 2022
In that area is Jefferson Middle School. CPS Chief Communications Officer Michelle Baumstark confirmed to KOMU 8 News that students at the middle school were evacuated due to the odor of the gas out of precaution.
Baumstark added that the evacuation lasted around 20 minutes, parents were notified and students were able to return to the classroom.