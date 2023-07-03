Columbia Fire Department responds to overnight fire at Missouri United Methodist Church

COLUMBIA – The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire at the Missouri United Methodist Church in downtown Columbia early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
Fire marshals say the fire originated on a stage in the church and was caused by a piece of sound equipment. Damage was estimated to cost $200,000, according to a city news release. No injuries were reported.
The first crew arrived five minutes after the call and encountered a large amount of smoke in the multipurpose gymnasium area of the building. The crew also discovered the building’s automatic fire sprinkler system had activated and completely put out the fire.
Crews began searching inside for any victims and for the source of the smoke, as well as to ensure the fire had been contained.
According to the news release, crews brought the situation under control in about 30 minutes and stayed on the scene until mid-morning to make sure there was no hidden fire, and to remove smoke and water from the building.
According to the church, the older building of the church was unaffected, and the new building is temporarily closed due to smoke damage.