COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was called to two residential structure fires on Monday according to a news release. 

At 5:43 p.m. the fire department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 400 block of North Eighth Street. 

Columbia Fire Department responds to two residential fires

400 Block Eighth Street Fire

The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes. A fire marshal determined that a malfunction in an electrical source was the cause of the fire. The estimated damage is $30,000.

The second fire occurred in the 5600 block of Godas Circle. The fire department was called to respond at 5:54 p.m. 

There was smoke visible from the roof. The crew brought an aggressive interior fire under control in about 45 minutes. 

A fire marshal found the failure of an unattended heat lamp had ignited nearby combustible items. The damage is estimated at $135,000 according to the release. 

There were no injuries. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.