Columbia Fire Department responds to two residential fires

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was called to two residential structure fires on Monday according to a news release.
At 5:43 p.m. the fire department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 400 block of North Eighth Street.
The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes. A fire marshal determined that a malfunction in an electrical source was the cause of the fire. The estimated damage is $30,000.
The second fire occurred in the 5600 block of Godas Circle. The fire department was called to respond at 5:54 p.m.
There was smoke visible from the roof. The crew brought an aggressive interior fire under control in about 45 minutes.
A fire marshal found the failure of an unattended heat lamp had ignited nearby combustible items. The damage is estimated at $135,000 according to the release.
There were no injuries.