Columbia Fire Department to host demonstration with new arson dog

COLUMBIA - Dog lovers and other members of the public can see the Columbia Fire Department's new arson dog, Tony, in action at a demonstration Feb. 3.
The CFD received Tony, its accelerant detection dog, as part of insurance company State Farm's Arson Dog Program. All dogs and handlers in this program are certified, according to criminal justice academy standards.
The department will host a demonstration of Tony's ability to sniff out accelerants, such as gasoline, oil or fuel, at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at its Administration Building at 201 Orr Street. This demonstration will be open to the public.
Tony will alert his handler to the location of an accelerant that could have been used to start a fire. The CFD would then send the evidence to a laboratory to identify the substance and confirm whether it is an accelerant.
CFD's previous arson dog, Izzo, died after suffering a sudden illness in May 2021. Izzo was posthumously awarded a “salute to service” by State Fire Marshal Tim Bean at the dog’s memorial service.