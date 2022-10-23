COLUMBIA - After this weekend's devastating fire in Wooldridge, the Columbia Fire Department has some tips on how to prevent fires from getting out of control.
According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Boone, Moniteau, and Howard County are all experiencing extreme drought as of Sunday. Nearly all of Cooper County, where the village of Wooldridge is located, is in an extreme drought.
Captain Jeff Coffman with the Columbia Fire Department said these conditions are perfect kindling for a fire.
"Everything is at a very high flammable rate right now," said Coffman. "It doesn't take much, a cigarette butt or anything to start a fire in these conditions."
Wind can turn a small fire into a huge one. Captain Coffman said major fires will erupt from the wind carrying the embers of a campfire or cigarette.
"With the wind conditions it just drives that fire to a bigger one, to where it gets out of control," he said.
High winds helped the Wooldridge fire spread from a farm combine all the way to I-70.
How to prevent a fire from getting out of control
Captain Coffman said if you're going to start a fire it's important to pay attention to your surroundings. He recommended before setting up a fire pit, make sure you clear the area of leaves and set up a rock barrier.
"The biggest thing is make sure [the fire] is completely out when you're done with it," said Coffman.
He also suggests you keep a hose nearby in case things get out of control.
If you're looking to start an open burn within city limits, you need to get permission first. The City of Columbia has rules in place when it comes to open burning.
According to the city website, the following conditions need to be met before a burn can happen:
- Wind speeds are under 10 mph
- Only trees, brush, and limbs can be burned
- Fires have to be 50 feet away from any structure. If it's a large brush fire, it needs to be at least 200 feet away.
Captain Coffman added it's up to individuals to keep themselves safe.
"You just have to use your best judgement on wind conditions and stuff like that. If your embers are starting to blow around, you need to put out the fire," he said.