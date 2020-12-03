COLUMBIA-- The Columbia Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire around 5 p.m. Thursday in downtown Columbia.
Station one responded to the fire in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Missouri Credit Union.
Columbia firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire in the 100 block of East Broadway. pic.twitter.com/fgOcRz3p0R— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) December 3, 2020
Fire crews extinguished the fire after about 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
There were no injuries reported.
Station One units extinguishing a vehicle fire on Broadway near Mizzou Credit Union pic.twitter.com/vQKctoI4Hi— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) December 3, 2020
