COLUMBIA-- The Columbia Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire around 5 p.m. Thursday in downtown Columbia. 

Station one responded to the fire in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Missouri Credit Union. 

Fire crews extinguished the fire after about 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

There were no injuries reported.

KOMU 8 has a reporter at the scene and will update this story with any new information. 