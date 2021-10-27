COLUMBIA - Columbia community members are invited by the fire department to meet Wednesday night to discuss the location and construction of fire station 10.
The new fire station is proposed to be at the intersection of East Richland Road and East St. Charles Road in Columbia.
The meeting will include concept models and concept designs so the public can get a chance to learn more about the new station and what to expect.
"It's just a chance for us to to interact with the community and give them a chance to give us some feedback," Brad Fraizer, Columbia Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief said.
The ninth and newest fire station was built in 2009. Between then and now, the city has grown a substantial amount, and so has the number of emergency calls that the fire stations receive.
Adding additional fire stations, Fraizer said, brings the emergency response times down.
But the additional station doesn't necessarily mean a louder area.
"We do understand that people are sleeping. If we can try to be a little more aware of that and limit those sirens when when we're able to, it can kind of keep that noise down a little bit," Fraizer said.
The rise of population in recent years also means the potential for a rise in crime and needs for quick emergency response times. Fraizer said an increase in the number of stations in the area can help decrease the amount of time it takes to reach an emergency scene.
"Everything that we do the name of the game and emergency services is getting there fast," Fraizer said. "Getting there quicker helps us conserve more property and save lives. So it's it's really what we're, what we're looking to do is just get there quick as we can."
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall conference room 1C, 701 East Broadway.