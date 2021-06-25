COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to three water rescue calls early Friday morning. 

All of the calls were received between 6 and 7 a.m.

One of the incidents involved a family which was evacuated after water surrounded their home.

Another incident involved a man who was swept away by moving water and had to be rescued from a tree.

The last incident took place at the intersection of Mick Deaver Drive and Providence Road in Columbia. 

Everyone was rescued by boat and is safe, the fire department said.

The Boone County Office of Emergency Management Preparedness Specialist Elizabeth Thompson says to stay out of flooded areas because even a little water can put you at risk.

"The first thing to remember is turn around, don't drown," Thompson said. "It only takes about six inches of moving water to knock a grown adult off their feet and only twelve inches of moving water to sweep away a vehicle."

Thompson also reiterated the importance of being prepared if you are in an area prone to flooding.

"There's three steps that people can follow to be prepared for disaster," Thompson said. "That is make a plan, make a kit and be informed."

If water is covering a road, do not drive on it. Use caution or alternate routes when navigating flooded areas.

There are more storms expected to hit the area later Friday evening. More information on those storms can be found on the First Alert Weather page.