COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 4600 block Royal Lytham Drive on Sunday.
No one was injured in the fire.
Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire 4600 BLK of Royal Lytham. First arriving crews found fire through the roof. pic.twitter.com/JQnX5sWxqI— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) March 13, 2022
Fire crew scenes reached the area five minutes after the fire broke out.
Crews started attacking the fire with a preconnected hose line and then had to move to a nearby hydrant after the fire spread more.
Crews managed to stop the fire within twenty five minutes.
Columbia fire officials are still investigating the origin of the fire.
This is an ongoing investigation, KOMU 8 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.