Columbia firefighter serves his community in the present, honors those who sacrificed in the past

COLUMBIA - First responders carry immense responsibilities when they protect and serve their communities; however, they also feel it is their duty to remember and honor the legacies of those that served before them.
is one of those first responders. Goran is a firefighter for the Columbia Fire Department and serves as the event director for the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb, a remembrance event that honors first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Goran currently serves as a firefighter engineer for the Columbia Fire Department in his hometown; however, his career of service was not always the preferred option.
“I was never the kid growing up that thought I was going to be a firefighter,” Goran said.
However, as an adolescent, Goran was a member of Boy Scouts of America. His experience in the national organization ignited his passion for solving problems and helping others.
Later on in life, Goran attended Missouri State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology. During his time in university, Goran became a volunteer firefighter.
“I quickly realized that it was a direct way of helping people,” Goran said. “I got bit by the fire bug as they say.”
Goran completed his firefighter courses and licensing at night, on top of his college coursework. His wife, Tiffany Goran, who he met at Missouri State, saw his passion for helping community members early on.
“I think the fire service is the perfect world for him,” Tiffany said. “I don’t think that he would be fulfilled with any other career.”
Upon graduation, Goran was offered a job as a firefighter in Springfield. After four years of working in a rural community, Goran’s calling took him back to his hometown of Columbia, where he has stayed for more than seven years.
Goran’s strong passion for helping others is very apparent to those around him. He even inspired childhood friend and fellow Columbia firefighter Shawn Noordsy to answer the call to service.
“He got me interested with the county fire department,” Noordsy said. “It just worked out that we got on the same truck together and we have a great working relationship.”
Despite the immense gratification he receives by serving his community, Goran agrees that being a first responder does not always feel heroic. Being a firefighter requires immense sacrifices, such as being away from family. Goran also acknowledges that sometimes the negative memories of a job can haunt his personal life.
“I drive by those intersections every day. I see those crosses on the side of the road where I know I worked that call,” Goran said.
It is often difficult to find support and honor those that have sacrificed for their community, and that is one reason why Goran helped create the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb.
The Columbia Memorial Stair Climb is an annual event at Memorial Stadium to honor, remember and celebrate lives lost while answering the call of duty, specifically those lost due to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001.
The event usually sees participants climb the height of approximately 110 stories to represent the heights of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center that were destroyed by the terrorist attack.
However, COVID-19 caused the event to go virtual, with participants completing alternate workout plans to simulate the actions of first responders.
During the first year of the event in 2017, Goran served as the finance director, but he took over as event director the following year and has continued in that position ever since.
This year’s climb carries an extra importance, as this year will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
“We made a promise to never forget,” Goran said. “I think the last moment that we were all truly together as Americans was September 12th, the day after 9/11. If we could all remember what it felt like that day, I think our world would be in a better place.”
This year’s climb also marks Goran’s last year serving as event director. During his time at that position, Goran has managed to create detailed succession plans, increase participation and bring the national conference of the Association of Memorial Stair Climbs to Columbia.
He is stepping down from the position to focus on other personal and professional commitments. Goran and Tiffany have two children, Sophia, 9, and Jeffrey, 6.
“I just took over as the scoutmaster for my kid’s [Cub] Scout pack,” Goran said. “I got to put some of kids’ irons in my fire.”
Even though he is stepping back from being the event director of the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb, Goran plans to continue serving his community by becoming a lieutenant for the Columbia Fire Department, hoping to lead fellow first responders to help their communities.