Columbia firefighters on Friday responded to a call on Interstate 70 near Stadium Boulevard for a reported vehicle collision.
The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, where the first Columbia Fire Department crew was able to make it to the scene within six minutes, according to Chief Clayton Farr Jr.
Columbia Fire Department on scene of a single vehicle extrication, on ramp of Stadium Blvd. pic.twitter.com/NcIc4TAus2— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) March 17, 2023
When they arrived, they noticed the vehicle turned on its side, just off of the freeway. However, the positioning of the overturned vehicle made the occupant "unable to be removed by normal means," Farr said.
The crew used hydraulic tools to cut into the driver's area, and was able to free the person in around 15 minutes.
Farr said the occupant was evaluated at the scene and was not transported to the hospital.