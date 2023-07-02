COLUMBIA - Many cities and counties in Missouri have already issued burn bans in regards to the state's drought monitor.
However, within the last few days, mid-Missouri has seen some rain, and the city of Auxvasse lifted its burn ban Sunday afternoon.
One firework tents is seeing an increase in firework sales, as people have been hopeful to continue their celebrations as mid-Missouri has been getting a little more rain.
"The fire ban hasn't really stopped anyone from buying fireworks," said Rose Walker, one of the Spirit of '76 Tent Managers. "I think everyone wants to have fun. Everyone was super thankful for this rain we just got, so that we could actually finally start to shoot stuff out."
Walker says that the recent changes in weather will help out with Fourth of July celebrations in the long run.
"I think we were all kind of praying for the rain to come down," Walker said. "So then the grass wouldn't be as dry so we wouldn't get as much grass fire with shooting off fireworks and stuff, so the rain has definitely helped us be able to shoot more things and be able to get more people to feel more confident about shooting fireworks."
Officials have recommended that people attend public displays instead of doing their own, for safety measures.
"Yeah, I don't need to be part of a big crowd," Columbia resident Kelly Betz said. "I just want to find a place in the woods and shoot off fireworks on my own."
Betz said he just wants to be able to celebrate the Fourth on his own terms.
"It's great for blowing stuff up," Betz said. "To me, that's all it is."