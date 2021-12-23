BOONE COUNTY — The Columbia Fire Department is stepping up to support the Boone County Fire Protection District after the district's first line of duty death early Wednesday morning.
Columbia's Station No. 5 is helping respond to calls near the Lake of the Woods area while BCFPD grieves the loss of Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney.
Firefighters, and other first responders, experience traumatic events on a regular basis. But, the Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Jenkins said losing a teammate is very different than what happens during the daily duty.
"They're human," Jenkins said. "They process this stuff, but sometimes it overwhelms them and sometimes it's hard for us to step up and say you know, I'm having a difficult time. I need some help.'"
BCFPD Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the help has allowed BCFPD firefighters to take time to check in with their loved ones. Blomenkamp said all first responders act like a family.
"In a time of need and in a time of crisis, families come together and that's what the fire service does with all EMS and law enforcement," Blomenkamp said. "We all bend together. We're there to help and protect each other. Unfortunately, sometimes it's these events that make you even grow stronger."
Jenkins said there was no hesitation from his team to help, even around the holidays.
"We're family", Jenkins said. "You know it doesn't matter what uniform you have, what color shirt, what badge — we're all in this together. In a time of need and a time of tragedy with whatever agency it is, we all step up. 'What can we do to help our brothers and sisters?'"
Jenkins said he knew Gladney for more than 30 years. He said Gladney pushed his peers to be better people and first responders.
"We grew up together; we worked together," Jenkins said. "Bryant wanted to give back, wanted to teach people, to make sure they have the skillsets needed to handle emergencies wherever it was."
Jenkins said Station No. 5 will support the BCFPD for as long as it needs it.