COLUMBIA - Valentine's Day is the biggest day of the year for florists. One Columbia flower shop owner said she gets as much business on Valentine's Day as the entire month of March.
Ruth LaHue, owner of My Secret Garden, said she has been in the floral industry for 48 years and has never seen a trend quite like this.
"This not being able to get things on time- it's not that the product isn't there. It's the people who are shipping," LaHue said. "There's just not enough people to work to get us the product. So that's kind of seems to be the hiccup in the system right now."
LaHue said these issues evolved around 6 to 8 months ago.
She said she has received some vases, as most of her vase supply ships from China.
Jessica LaHue-Spherex, the design and operations manager of My Secret Garden, said the high demand of flowers needed on Valentine's Day impacts their supply.
"Some countries with the pandemic have been affected more drastically, and that has affected the supply and being able to get some types of flowers," LaHue-Spherex said. "But always on Valentine's Day, there's such a high demand to grow flowers on one day, that really affects flower prices."
LaHue said My Secret Garden gets most of their roses from South America, Colombia and Ecuador.
Last week's snowfall impacted the shop more than not being able to get flowers, according to LaHue.
"Since the week before Christmas, we were trying to get everything organized in here. We were able to get everything to us, but things were coming through those really bad snowstorms last week," LaHue said. "We actually stayed at the Tiger Hotel in town for three nights, just so we can be here. But when our flowers came in, they were all frozen."
But, fortunately, LaHue said she's been able to find the flowers she needs in bits and pieces.
After being in the business for so long, LaHue said the love she sees on Valentine's Day is what she enjoys the most.
"The flowers are for the moment, which I always say, 'flowers last longer than a kiss.' And that is, you know, a wonderful thing. A kiss. But that card stays with them forever. So, I get to be the kind of catalyst in between," LaHue said. "I get to read all those cards as they're going out, so seeing all the love being shared. It's just really good for the soul."