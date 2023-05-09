COLUMBIA – One lucky player won over $55,500 after purchasing a scratchers ticket at the Midwest Petroleum located at 126 S. Providence Rd. in Columbia, according to a news release from Missouri Lottery.
The winning ticket was a “Bingo Twist” scratcher worth $55,558. According to the release, “Bingo Twist” players have won over $15 million in prizes.
The winner claimed their prize at lottery headquarters in Jefferson City on April 24.
In fiscal year 2022, players in Boone County won more than $31 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received almost $2.4 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $50.1 million in lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.