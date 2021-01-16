COLUMBIA – Fewer Girl Scouts will be toting carts full of cookies around neighborhoods this year.
Instead, troops are relying on online purchases as a COVID-safe way to keep the yearly tradition alive.
Alice Carter is a freshman at Hickman High School and has been a part of the Girl Scouts since kindergarten. According to her, some of the technology is not new.
"We actually already had several online ways people could, mainly for booth sales, get cookies," she said.
Carter's mom, Diana Carter, is her troop leader. Her mom said she is proud of the resilience of her scouts.
"I'm incredibly impressed with how the kids have handled things," Diana Carter said. "Obviously as parents, we try so hard to protect, and we want to add as much fun as we can with the education."
Making the decision to cancel the majority of Girl Scouts events was a tough but necessary choice, Carter's mom said.
"Everyone wanted to be able to offer things, but we also knew the safe choice was not to be getting people together," Diana Carter said.
Alice Carter is hopeful for restrictions to end. She said she misses trips to sites in the state with her troop.
She hopes people reserve their eagerness and do not forget to keep up safety measures until then.
"I'm a little worried that we're treating things a little bit more normal than they are, which will cause a spike in cases, but because of the vaccine coming I am hoping it is all under control soon," Alice Carter said.
Alice Carter's online cookie store can be found by clicking here.