COLUMBIA − City of Columbia Public Works said it is continuing to deep clean the 10th and Cherry parking garage through the end of this week.
The top levels of the parking garage will be finished being cleaned at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The city said in a press release that permit holders for the parking garage should move their cars to the second floor or above between 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.
The first floor will start being cleaned on Thursday at 8 a.m. Cars need to be moved to marked areas before then avoid being towed.
The city said there will be signs to mark areas where people can park and at what times.
Hourly parking will start again on Saturday at 8 a.m., according to the city.