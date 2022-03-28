Columbia glass artist makes pendants to benefit Ukraine aid

COLUMBIA − For Cindy Mutrux, a little bit is going a long way.
"I got into this, honestly to help people," Mutruz said.
She's been making glass pieces for 7 years. She started making Ukraine pieces to help Global First Responder, founded by Adam Beckett.
"Launched back in 2013, we're an organization that provides medical services and community infrastructure projects around the world," Beckett said.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds from Mutrux's Ukraine glass work goes toward Global First Responder. The group has a trip planned in April to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.
"This is quite a catastrophe going on," Beckett said. "There's going to be a lot of need and that's what we're here to assist with."
Mutrux said it didn't seem like much work to put the pieces together to sell them and try to "help where help is needed."
"I think it's up to each and everyone of us to do a little something small to help others," Mutrux said. "It makes our world a better place to live in."
"It's going to take a big effort from everyone around the world to help the folks impacted by this," Beckett said.
To donate to the Global First Responder's April trip, visit its website.