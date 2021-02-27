COLUMBIA - Melting snow around Columbia revealed trash along some highways and residential areas this week.
Litter crews cleaned-up parts of Stadium Boulevard and other northwest Columbia streets Saturday morning. Volunteers collected six bags of litter in two blocks on Stadium between Worley and Ash streets, on pace with the 6,100 bags collected over the last year- up 62% since the start of the pandemic.
"One of the iconic items we've been seeing a lot lately is masks and even biological sample bags, take-out containers, and gloves," volunteer Rowena Woode said.
Litter dots the roadside on U.S. 63 and I-70, but the number of bags collected over the last year by MoDOT Adopt-a-Highway crews across the state was down to 25,317 for 2020 from 39,474 in 2019. The department still spent $6.3 million on litter control over the last year, nearly $1 million more than in 2019. The pandemic has also caused complications for the departments.
"We were not able to engage directly with our volunteers with trash pickup promotional events and we were not able to utilize incarcerated crews to assist with litter pickup. We are hoping with the possible easing of restrictions in the near future, we will be able to fully utilize all of our litter pickup resources again," MoDOT engineer Todd Miller said.
The high-traffic areas aren't the only places of concern. Columbia Waste didn't pick-up curbside trash that wasn't in city bags starting this week. Some residential areas of the city still have trash on the curb days after their scheduled pick-up.
"In my neighborhood, there's still a couple houses that are not putting out the city bags. I know there's still some of that out there, but overwhelmingly, we're seeing the city bags being used," city utilities spokesperson Matt Nestor said.
Some Columbia residents contacted KOMU 8 News about issues with trash showing up in their personal or business dumpster that wasn't theirs. Nestor said the city has received no reports of illegal dumping. The Boone County Sheriff's Office and Missouri Department of Natural Resources also haven't seen an increase in illegal dumping. Columbia police have responded to three illegal dumping calls in the last year, none in 2021.
Anyone that leaves their trash on the city curb not in city bags get a warning. If it's a persistent issue, residents could be fined and cited. The city opened 502 code cases for violations for residential solid waste violations since the beginning of the year. 529 cases were opened for all of 2020. New ordinances went into effect last November to enforce the city's new collection system and a new code inspector was added to respond specifically to solid waste issues, according to neighborhood services manager Leigh Kottwitz.
Solid waste staff and volunteer clean-up crews emphasized responsibility to keep the area clean falls on individuals.
"It really starts with us, the trash that we make, make sure it goes in the correct spot to keep the parks and streets beautiful for everyone to use," Woode said.