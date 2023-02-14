COLUMBIA - The Boonslick Chordbusters had a busy Valentine's Day plucking away at people's heartstrings.
The barbershop chorus group is mostly made up of post-graduate adults, but four MU students involved in the group found themselves working the 6 p.m. serenade shift.
MU Freshman Sebastian Ashman has been with the group for 5 months, so this was his first Valentine's Day delivering singing telegrams.
Ashman said they started their shift at a dinner party where they sang for a few different people.
"People were laughing, having a good time and dancing a little bit," Ashman said.
From there, the quartet kept up the tempo, traveling to Mizzou's campus to give out one final telegram to a fellow student at an MU Improv meeting.
"That was the last thing I was expecting," MU senior Jesse Berlin said about being serenaded. "I was just confused when those guys in tuxedos came up to the door and came in and started singing -- yeah, it was a complete surprise."
For Ashman, the telegrams represent showing your love for others without giving material items.
"A lot of times on Valentine's Day, people value material things," Ashman said. "Or they feel like they have to ask someone out, but something like this provides a unique opportunity to bring people together through music which a lot of people really care about. Through that, we can express love in a whole new different way."
He said he's excited to participate in the telegrams again next year.
Berlin also thinks the telegrams are a good way to share love, no matter what form it comes in.
"It's a really nice idea," Berlin said. "It also removes the idea that it just has to be romantic because love comes in all different forms. You can love your friends, you can love your family, you can love all types of people. So I think this is a really good way to express friendship or express that you care about someone."
Everyone in the improv group denied ordering his telegram. Berlin has a few different ideas for who could have done it, but says it's still a mystery.
Despite the uncertainty, one thing is for sure: No matter who his secret admirer could be -- friend, family member, or romantic interest -- Berlin's Valentine's Day ended on a high note.