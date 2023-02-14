COLUMBIA - The Captain's Quarters hair salon spread love to veterans this Valentines Day by offering them free haircuts on Tuesday.
"This is our way of honoring our Vets next week," said Susan Haines, who owns the hair salon and is also the director of the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF).
The salon, located on North Tenth Street in downtown Columbia, gave veterans a free haircut, a Valentine's Day card, chocolates and an American Warrior medal between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The USTF, a military and veterans foundation, partnered with The Captain's Quarter hair salon for this event. A number of hair stylists from other Columbia salons also came aboard to volunteer their time for this cause.