COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Department is now offering social services at the city hall mezzanine.
The department said this decision was all about making services more accessible, and a substantial portion of the population lives in the heart of downtown.
"It made sense to make our services available at city hall," said Ryan Sheehan, the Columbia Health Department public information specialist. "One of the services we offer is utility assistance, and if you're there in person paying your bill at city hall, then it would make sense if you had problems you should go upstairs to the social service unit and request help."
Sheehan said not every service in the department will be available at city hall, but the following are available:
- Information and referral
- Medication and medical supplies assistance
- Medicaid for pregnant women, including temporary Medicaid
- Utility assistance
All of these resources will still be available at the department's main location on 1005 West Worley Street.
"We are not moving locations, so we are just expanding to city hall. Everything will remain the same at our other location," Sheehan said.
Ward 1 council member Nick Knoth said this expansion is part of the city's strategic plan.
"Providing a higher quality of service and making that accessible in an equitable manner is part of that plan," Knoth said. "Not everyone is able to get to where our current health department is located. Especially those who are unsheltered or have some type of transportation hinderance, so being able to put it in our city hall in the heart of downtown again makes it more accessible and equitable."
Knoth said within the next month, more stands and health department staff will be available as soon as you walk in city hall. Eliminating the need to consult with a general help desk. Unused council rooms will also be utilized as spaces.
Knoth said he's certain more services will become available as the city researches more ways to have a positive impact on the community, but he says to take advantage of the resources now, so the city have a reason to keep them around.
"I hope people take advantage of it," Knoth said. "If we move this down here and people aren't using it, it may go away as a result of that, and I don't think that's what anyone wants. Come downtown and utilize the services in city hall and give us feedback on what works and doesn't work."