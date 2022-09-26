COLUMBIA — Spectrum Health Care in Columbia describes itself as a patient-centered health clinic and nonprofit.
In its office, educational posters carry its LGBTQ-friendly message.
And with Monkeypox now a concern in Missouri, the clinic is fronting questions from patients about the emerging issue.
"Disease doesn't have a preference," Caleb Mitchell, the nonprofit's executive director, said. "It's looking for human hosts."
Because disease doesn't have a preference, Mitchell is encouraged by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service's decision to no longer ask for disclosure of a person's sexual or gender identity on its Monkeypox vaccine screening forms.
"Having that very specific and narrow band of language, that specifically targets a population, really doesn't fulfill the public part of public health," he added.
Noura Alhachami, an LGBTQ activist in Columbia, agrees.
"I think it also set this precedent that you have to be a certain level of gay or a certain level of sexually active to be queer," Alhachami said.
Mitchell said centering Monkeypox as an issue which can affect anyone will de-stigmatize it as only a "gay issue."
"I had early conversations with the Department of Health and Senior Services that they acknowledged that they had some significant concerns about the messaging and who was controlling that narrative," he said. "They were actively planning to shift, to make sure that everyone understood what the behaviors were that put people at risk."
Mitchell said the DHSS worked as quickly as possible to align the state's recommendations with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but to still improve the language to best serve all Missourians.
You can sign up for a Monkeypox vaccine in mid-Missouri by clicking here.