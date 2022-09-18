COLUMBIA – People gathered in Nifong Park this weekend for the 44th annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show. The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department put on the event.
Organizers tried to use the festival to highlight diverse histories of mid-Missouri residents, according to Columbia Recreation and Community Programs Superintendent Cavelle Cole-Neal.
“When I took over planning the event, most of the culture was 19th century colonial western expansion culture. And, while that is definitely part of the development of Missouri…there's also these elements of diverse cultures, whether that was folks who are from Missouri or from outside the country who immigrated here and built lives here,” Cole-Neal said.
The festival is geared toward families as a way to present the culture of Missouri’s past in a living setting. Visitors are encouraged to interact with living history with the inclusion of live music, crafts and reenacted demonstrations.
“We’re expanding, so, we now have an African dance group, a Chinese dance group and an African drummer, and so we are looking for ways to expand and reflect the true diversity of our community," Cole-Neal said.
Cole-Neal said the departments’ efforts are to not only raise awareness on multiple histories and cultures, but also develop an appreciation for community events like this.
“When you look at a lot of civic or historical public associations, there is a challenge with including younger folks. And we see those organizations growing out.”
He said these events benefit the entire community.
“There are elements of local businesses and smaller artisans being able to make some money,” Cole-Neal said. “We ask that they either hand-make or hand embellish all of their stuff so that we’re not bringing in manufactured goods, but true crafters.”
The festival took place over Saturday and Sunday with estimated attendance around 7,000 over the course of the two days. Cole-Neal hopes visitors will walk away with a deeper understanding of the community’s heritage.
"I think having family-friendly events that include a lot of the opportunities your community has to offer really helps get young folks involved and lets them decide if that’s something they want to do," Cole-Neal said.
The annual Heritage Festival is held the same weekend in September every year.