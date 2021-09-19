COLUMBIA – Columbia Parks and Recreation canceled the annual Heritage Festival in 2020. But this year, the festival came back.
Vendors and visitors wandered through the historic Nifong Park on Saturday and Sunday.
For Breann Crowder, the festival is a family tradition. She grew up going each year and now brings her 7-year-old daughter.
"We definitely missed it, but the pandemic will eventually end too," Crowder said about it being canceled last year.
For vendors, the festival was one of the first major opportunities to return to a show since the pandemic began.
"Two years ago we did 16 shows," said Carolyn Stonner, a jewelry crafter. "This year we'll only be doing six."
Diana Clark, a woven chair vendor, said the opportunities to show her chairs have been fewer to find with other shows also choosing to cancel again this year.
"I'm very happy to be back," she said.