COLUMBIA − Hickman High School students marched out of class Wednesday in support of ending gun violence in schools.
"It's really disappointing, I shouldn't have to do this," Hickman sophomore Karli Jones said. "I shouldn't have to take time out of my school day, I should not have to have the amount of meetings I have about this. This should not be my job, we shouldn't be worried about this in the first place."
The students spoke out as a result of the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, that left six people, including three juveniles, dead.
HAPPENING NOW: Hickman students are walking out of class this afternoon in protest of gun violence in schools, as part of a National Walkout Day across the U.S. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/knxrPrfMcP— Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) April 5, 2023
Hickman students weren't alone, as Wednesday was National Student Walkout Day. Battle and Rock Bridge students also participated at their respective schools.
"I was near Nashville when the school shooting happened and there's been way too many school shootings from forever so it just felt like we needed to do something," said Hickman junior Elle Davis-Greene, who organized Wednesday's event. "Especially because the school board election just happened so our voices are really important right now."
Hundreds of students rallied outside of the school's east entrance, breaking out in chants of "Enough is enough" and "Stop the silence, end gun violence."
"I'm so grateful that everyone showed up because this doesn't change unless we have voices yelling about it," Davis-Greene said. "Having support from my fellow students is just amazing."
Columbia Public Schools chief communications officer Michelle Baumstark said that she was in support of the students expressing their voice in this nationwide action. Baumstark also mentioned that after every tragedy, schools try to learn more about keeping everyone safe.
"I run a group called 'Students for Change' and we very strongly believe that increasing school security is a really key part of preventing school shootings and if that doesn't happen then the chances of that rising are really high," Jones said.
Students For Change, created by Jones her freshman year, is a group dedicated to preventing gun violence in CPS, working with administrators to give them a look at school security through a students' eyes.
"I am so incredibly proud of the people who showed up today," Jones said. "I think it takes a lot of courage to do things like this and I'm really proud of my friend Elle who set up all of this."
According to Sandy Hook Promise, more than 338,000 students in the U.S have experienced gun violence at school. Guns are the leading cause of death among American children and teens.
"We need to change legislation immediately," Davis-Greene said. "It's crazy how nothing has changed and we need this change, I'm so tired of being scared that me or my friends are going to get shot in school where we're supposed to be learning."
Students across the state were also supported by some of their state representatives Wednesday. Rep. Kathy Steinhoff (D-Columbia) tweeted a photo with her fellow representatives, holding signs that say, "End gun violence."
State Representatives in solidarity with our Missouri students in the @StudentsDemand National Walk Out.#EndGunViolence @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/vt16g7CNum— Kathy Steinhoff (@KathySteinhoff) April 5, 2023