COLUMBIA - Hickman, Battle, Douglass, and Rock Bridge high schools will host socially distanced graduations again this year.
The graduations will be held at Mizzou Arena. They will follow the same university protocols that were put in place for the MU graduations over the last few weekends.
Asia Smith, a graduating senior at Battle High School, is very excited for this weekend.
"I know a lot of people are so ready for it," Smith said. "My senior class they've been working tirelessly both in and out of school. I know a lot of us are tired and ready to be relieved and relax."
Last year, the district was forced to hold 13 separate graduations because of the Boone County health order.
Columbia Public Schools Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email that she was grateful that the University of Missouri is allowing the district use their facilities.
"Mizzou has been gracious to allow all education entities to use its facilities this year to accommodate mitigation strategies and social distancing," Baumstark said.
Graduating students will receive 6 tickets for their guests. All guests ages 3 and older will be required to have a ticket. The tickets will be in distanced pods throughout Mizzou Arena. Masks will be required in the arena.
"I have some family coming into town but most of them will be staying at my house," Smith said. "There are just a select few members that will be going to the graduation ceremony."
Each school will have two graduation ceremonies, with the exception of Douglass which will have one. Douglass students will graduate on Friday at 10 a.m. Rock Bridge students will graduate on Friday night at either 5:30 p.m. or 8:45 p.m. Hickman students will graduate on Saturday at 9 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. Battle students will graduate on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m.