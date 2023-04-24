COLUMBIA - D'Andre Thompson has been named Columbia's first diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer, the city manager De'Carlon Seewood announced Monday.
Thompson will begin the role on May 1. Thompson lives in Columbia and currently works as a program DEI specialist for the Boone County Community Services Department.
In this role, Thompson will lead the development and implementation of DEI initiatives that support the city's strategic plan. Thompson has his Master of Business Administration from Columbia College and received his Bachelor's Degree from MU.
"I look forward to seeing the lasting impacts of having a position for the first time at the City of Columbia that is solely focused on DEI work," City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said. "Our DEI officer will first focus on diversity, equity and inclusion within the City as an organization, and then will shift their focus to include the greater Columbia community."