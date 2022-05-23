COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) is currently accepting applications for the 2022 Most Notable Properties program.
Selected homes will be recognized for their contributions to the history of Columbia.
The HPC Most Notable Properties designation is open to properties over 50 years old located within the city of Columbia corporate limits. Properties may be a house, park or workplace which is used residentially, industrially or commercially, may be endangered or derelict, recently restored or nicely maintained.
The property isn't required to be modest or grand, hidden or in the public view.
"As long as it plays a part in the historical and architectural influences that help shape Columbia’s identity," Rusty Palmer, HPC's staff liaison, said in a news release.
Applications can be requested via email to Rusty.Palmer@CoMo.gov.
This event has been held since 1998 and over 185 properties have been recognized to date.