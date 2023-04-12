A Columbia teacher was named one of two Missouri nominees for a Teacher of the Year award through National History Day.
Dr. Beth Winton is one of two nominees in Missouri for the 2023 Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award in the junior division, representing middle school educators. She is the coordinator of Secondary Gifted Programs for Columbia Public Schools and a teacher at John Warner Middle School.
Nominees must show "a commitment to engaging students in historical learning," according to a press release, as well as participation in the National History Day contest.
The award is given by NHD in partnership with the family of philanthropist Patricia Behring. Each state nominee receives a $500 prize, and the two national winners receive $10,000 each.
Winton and Phillip Reed, a high school history teacher from Cedar Hill, will represent Missouri at NHD's national contest in College Park, Maryland, in June.
This is the first nomination for a Columbia educator since 2018, when Gretchen Trower of Gentry Middle School was nominated in the junior division.