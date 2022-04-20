COLUMBIA - A public hearing was held to receive citizen input on identifying housing and community development needs within the Columbia community Wednesday night.
The City of Columbia estimates it will receive approximately $1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and $600,000 in HOME funds in fiscal year 2023, particularly for the needs of low- and moderate income persons and families.
The hearing addressed affordable housing, community facilities for service providers, infrastructure for lower-income neighborhoods, homelessness prevention and shelters.
The HOME funds come from Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and are specifically intended for housing, whereas the CDBG funds are from a different source, according to Conrad Hake, the program manager at Love Columbia.
Hake says he hopes the funds are used for the bigger picture.
"I think the danger right now is to look at spending these funds on short-term projects that aren't going to make a big difference," Hake said. "But we've seen year over year, rental housing has increased in Columbia. And we see those projects happening all the time. But low-income housing or affordable housing is declining."
Columbia currently has the highest cost of living in the state, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Hake adds that the need for shelters in Columbia is a very pressing one with little to no family shelters available.
"We need increased capacity for our homeless shelters," Hake said. "But we know that a shelter is no place for someone to stay. We need additional transitional housing. Love Columbia alone consistently has been placing up to 20 households a week in hotels, because family shelters are just not available."
There is currently only one family shelter open, Harbor House, which family rooms only have enough space for a family of four, according to Hake.
Columbia's Community Development Director Timothy Teddy said that homelessness is an issue he want to address.
"Structures and services that benefit homeless populations are an eligible activity. In our plan, the 24 hour homeless center is really the main priority with regard to the homeless. That is a plan that the Housing and Community Development Commission oversees," Teddy said.
He adds that this event is more for the public to voice their concerns.
"This is a general Open House type hearing where we just want to hear from the public on what they perceive as the needs for this type of funding. What do they see in the community here in 2022, that's particularly urgent, and maybe needing attention," Teddy said.
These funds will all be available in the fiscal year of 2023.