COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia held an emergency meeting to address the increase in fatal drug overdoses on Tuesday night.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, the Columbia Fire Department and the Columbia Police Department hosted the meeting after seeing a sharp rise in opioid fentanyl use amongst Columbia residents.
The meeting included presentations from Columbia officials, testimonies from community members with histories of drug abuse and multiple opportunities to ask officials questions.
Jim Marshall is an educator and community member who lost his son, Cody, to an overdose in 2012. He spoke at the beginning of the meeting and encouraged parents to “give kids the knowledge they need to make tough choices.”
According to CPD, there have been 22 known and/or suspected drug overdose deaths in Columbia between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1, 2021. Of those overdose deaths, 50% have occurred since Aug. 1. There have been more deaths in this past month alone than in the entire past year.
This increase happens in conjunction with a national spike in deaths from drug overdoses. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, more than 93,000 people nationwide died from drug overdoses last year.
CPD continuously reiterated that a significant number of people are still not calling 9-1-1 in the case of an overdosing emergency. At the meeting, they ensured people that they would not arrest or charge anyone for possessing drugs during an overdose.
In the past nine months, CPD has responded to 200 calls where an individual was reported to be experiencing a drug overdose. Of those 200 calls, CPD said 131 people were actually experiencing an overdose.
“I can tell you that we're up about 100 calls a day from where we were last year at this time,” Liz Barton, senior vice president of marketing for Sana Lake Recovery Center, said.
Sana Lake Recovery Center is a private treatment facility located just outside St. Louis that provides addiction and mental health treatment for patients 18 and older.
“We have absolutely seen an increase in admissions over the past year and a half. The problem is, there's not enough space for every person looking for care,” Barton said.
A large factor contributing to this increased substance use is accessibility. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says “the opioid epidemic affects all genders, all races and many age groups in both rural and urban Missouri communities.”
The department’s efforts to address this epidemic include data tracking, applying for and receiving grants, expanding access to Narcan and more.
“Don't forget that it's been the isolation. You know, we are human beings that require contact and interaction and the isolation has caused an increase in use of all substances,” Stacey Glenn, chief clinical officer at Sana Lake Recovery Center, said.
Barton agrees that looking at this issue from an isolation standpoint offers more effective solutions.
“Unless we increase our mental health care programming, we're not going to see a decrease in death or in an instance of use either,” Barton said.
Experts were available at the meeting to provide information and distribute naloxone (Narcan), which can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
“Really every American, whether you're in addiction or not, should have Narcan on them,” said Barton.
The Department of Health and Human Services said they provide free Narcan to the public on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their office.
If you are recovering from addiction, call Barton at (314) 369-8248 or visit the center's website.