COLUMBIA - A group of Columbia community members rallied to defend their constitutional right to Medicaid expansion with the rest of the state Friday afternoon.
Multiple organizations sponsored the rally that took place at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church.
Their message was simple: expand Medicaid. This comes after Governor Mike Parson’s announcement that he would withdraw voter-approved, constitutionally protected Medicaid expansion.
“I personally find it really disheartening,” regional organizer of Faith Voices in Columbia Brittany Hughes said. “We’re really talking about people actually being able to live and breathe and engage and work in the communities that they live in.”
The recent announcement from Parson, however, did not phase them. They will continue to speak and make their voices heard for what Missourians voted on.
Parson's announcement affects nearly 275,000 Missourians who would have been eligible, if funding passed.
Although it has not been passed, activist groups in favor of the expansion will continue to fight for it until funding is passed.
“As a member of this community, who loves this community and wants to see everyone in this community have the opportunity to move around in it, fully, healthy, present, safe and happy, it’s really important to me that we make sure folks have equitable access to health care,” Hughes said.
Springfield, Kansas City, Joplin, St. Louis and more cities rallied in favor of Medicaid expansion Friday afternoon. Like in Columbia, groups will continue to fight for the expansion until it receives funding.