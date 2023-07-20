COLUMBIA − If you're in the market for a new home, chances are you might notice the prices keep going up year after year.
According to an article by gobankingrates.com, the anticipated one year growth rate for home prices in the U.S. is 1.7%. However, Columbia boasts a number over three times more than the national average at 6.4%.
Alice Leeper from RE/MAX Boone Realty has been helping future homebuyers find new homes. She said those numbers aren't far off from what she is seeing day in and day out.
"Columbia Missouri potentially has a faster appreciation rate than other communities of similar size. We have seen quite a bit of appreciation in the last several years," Leeper said.
According to numbers provided by Zillow, some of those communities include Knoxville, Tennessee, Panama, Florida and Athens, Georgia. Columbia Missouri places at number 1.
"Appreciation in housing went up dramatically. In 2020 it was approximately 11% nationwide, and in 2021 it was about 15%," Leeper said. "We saw craziness we've never seen before. We saw multiple offers like 15, 16 offers coming in at once."
Leeper said part of the growing value of property is the fact that the peak of the millennial generation is now going into their 30s and 40s.
Senior Mortgage Banker, Tom Stone, from Flat Branch Home Loans said he's seeing the return in investment for his clients everyday.
"I'm seeing people who bought a house three years ago have over 100 thousand dollars returned in equity, so it's a big deal," Stone said.
Stone said he sees more applicants applying for homes in the coming years, but with growing interest rates, higher payments, and increasing insurance rates may cause people ineligible to apply for a home loan.
Stone said the rising demand is also causing values to skyrocket because there isn't enough supply to meet it. He said if you're in the market to buy a home, do it now.
"Buying a home is definitely better than paying rent. Right now, I think it's best to buy because prices aren't going down, so if you can afford the house at the higher rate it's probably best to buy the house now. You'll bank the appreciation, and refinance when the rates get better," Stone said.