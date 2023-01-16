COLUMBIA - The Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Walk and Memorial Celebration Monday.
People gathered at the Armory in downtown Columbia, including Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Councilmember Nick Foster. Organizers passed out candles and said prayers before the group walked down Ash Street to St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
More than a hundred people packed into St. Luke's to hear community members deliver speeches, sing songs, and read poetry.
Brent Lowneberg said he's been coming to the event for more than two decades. He said he keeps coming back to be around people who share Dr. King's passion for improving the community.
"I get to get inspired a little bit," Lowenberg said. "Maybe take some of the messages that they have tonight and past nights home with me to try to make myself and others better."
Mayor Buffaloe read a proclamation marking Monday MLK Day in Columbia. In a short address, she shared a conversation she had walking from the Armory to St. Luke's. Buffaloe said Columbia has come a long way to become more inclusive since Dr. King was assassinated, but said the work is not over.
The Reverend James Gray helped organize Monday's event. He agreed with the mayor, pointing out how the city has a female mayor and a Black Fire Chief.
Rev. Gray said Dr. King's message rings true decades later.
"His dream was just about how do we help one another get through the tough times," Rev. Gray said. "What do we do to bring everybody together?"
However, not everybody believes that Dr. King's birthday deserves to be a holiday. A new poll conducted by YouGov and The Economist asked people “Do you think that Martin Luther King’s birthday should be a Federal Holiday?”
Only 39% of Republicans responded "yes" to the question. That's nine points less than in 1983 when the holiday was created.
Meanwhile, support for the holiday is strong among Democrats. 74% of Democrats responded "yes."
Rev. Gray expressed optimism that Dr. King's message of inclusion would continue to be heard, despite any change in public opinion.
"All we can do is continue to try to do what's right in this world," Rev. Gray said.