COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia's 70th Annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration kicked off Monday at Stephens Lake Park.
The celebration begins with kids’ activities and crafts at 6 p.m., live entertainment at Stephens Lake Amphitheater at 6:15 p.m. and multiple food trucks will open at 6:30 p.m.
Those activities will end with a firework show beginning at 9:15 p.m.
Boone Hospital is working with the city to provide parking for the event at their hospital lots.
"Boone Health is providing the use of the parking lots for the Broadway Medical Plaza buildings just north of Broadway off of Jack Estes Parkway," Ben Cornelius, director of marketing for Boone Health, said. "Our clinics will be closed for the holiday, so this won’t impact our patients."
GoCOMO Transit will provide a bus route from the following city parking garages to Stephens Lake Park: Fifth and Walnut, Eighth and Walnut, Eighth and Cherry, Tenth and Cherry, Sixth and Cherry, and Short Street.
Garage parking is free on holidays.